BCSO is seen at Los Ranchos Elementary School in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Los Ranchos Elementary School has been cleared and no explosive devices were found Wednesday. At 8:09 a.m., the elementary school was evacuated by deputies after a suspicious bomb threat note was found. Deputies evacuated the school and the K-9 Unit swept the premises.

No other information has been released at this time.

BCSO is seen at Los Ranchos Elementary School in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

BCSO is seen at Los Ranchos Elementary School in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

BCSO is seen at Los Ranchos Elementary School in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

BCSO is seen at Los Ranchos Elementary School in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)