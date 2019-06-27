BCSO investigates shooting that kills 1, injures 2 in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque.

BCSO says that deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Quetzal Drive near Second Street and Rio Bravo Thursday. Deputies discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds and a third, deceased victim.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital. No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact detectives at 505-975-9598. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.