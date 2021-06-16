BCSO increasing DWI checkpoints during summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols throughout the summer. According to a news release from BSCO, deputies will aim to reduce the number of drunk driving-related crashes and fatalities on the roads.

BCSO says Bernalillo County has seen an increase in drunk driving-related crashes as the state reopens. BCSO is encouraging residents to use rideshare services and to avoid drinking and driving. They also say if you see suspected drunk drivers, you can report them by calling 911.