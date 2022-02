ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the body found on the West Mesa Friday night was 85-year-old Jose Abeyta. His family reported him missing to Albuquerque police on January 10.

According to BCSO, Abeyta’s body was discovered by a group of falcon hunters at 114th Street and Central Ave. on Friday. The sheriff’s office says his death is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.