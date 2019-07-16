BCSO identifies rock climber killed in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the rock climber killed in the Sandia Mountains.

The sheriff’s office says several people were climbing Saturday morning when 33-year-old Garon Coriz fell 140 feet. Crews say the victim was repelling off the clandestine wall on the north side of the crest when his equipment failed.

The Utah Democratic Party shared a photo of Coriz online. They say he advocated for the preservation of Bears Ears National Monument, medical access for rural Utahns, and addressing the opioid epidemic.

Related Coverage: