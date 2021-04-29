BCSO identifies double homicide victims in South Valley crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have identified the two people killed in a shooting in the South Valley earlier this month and one of them was just 15-years-old. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is not naming the boy but they say the other person killed was 22-year-old, Anthony Vigil.

On April 19, witnesses say a white car was chasing and shooting at a dark-colored car before that car crashed and rolled over near Coors and Arenal. Witnesses say someone in the white car fired more rounds at the crashed car before driving off.

BCSO says two or three people were in that white car and investigators are still working to track down the suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call Detective Carroll at 505-263-5617 or by email at ccarroll@bernco.gov.