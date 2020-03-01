BCSO hosts ride-along event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County hosted a ride-along to get in touch with locals and tackle crime in their community.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office launched a proactive operation in southwest Albuquerque Saturday. The Sheriff’s office says local neighborhood associations and business owners have been asking for more law enforcement action for some time.

The sheriff says the operation is focused on tackling the needs of the community. “We have people from the community who come out and give us ideas of some of the problem areas. Our deputies interact with them, they have an opportunity to speak to the people on the operational side, and they goo ut there and deploy those resources into the community,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

If you missed Saturday’s opportunity for a ride-along, the sheriff says you can contact them and schedule one at any time.