ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will honor the four first responders killed in a helicopter crash with a 48-hour memorial run. It will be held on November 18 at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The deputies will run four miles every four hours, totaling 48 miles over the two days. They also raised donation pledges for each leg they completed. The money will be given to the families of those fallen first responders.

To donate to the GoFundMe page visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/metro-2-family-relief-fund?fbclid=IwAR1skpfAtqTLaCK0dq8tJfNTauZSXbohzyxZEdKruoRTolVslSUMa390Suw.

The crash happened near Las Vegas, New Mexico, in July. The victims were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, Rescue Specialist Matthew King.