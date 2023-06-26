ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Bernalillo County Sheriffs Community baby shower

hosted by the violent crimes and special victims units the county is asking for the community’s help to benefit victims of domestic violence.

Parenthood is challenging enough without the added hardships of being in an abusive relationship. Many victims leave with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, and we want to make a difference for them and their little ones.

Community Baby Shower that benefits victims of domestic violence runs through June 30. They are accepting diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, bottles, onesies, and baby blankets. They have set two baby registries one from Amazon and one from Walmart.

They also have physical donations where you can drop-off boxes: