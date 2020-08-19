BCSO honors man who helped deputy make arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing an Albuquerque man who stepped in to help a deputy make an arrest. BCSO says a deputy was in a struggle with a suspect after a traffic stop on I-40 near 98th Street on Monday.

Jason Nauman was driving in the area and stopped to help the deputy finish the job, handcuffing the man who had two felony warrants. To say thank you, Sheriff Manual Gonzales presented Nauman with a letter of recognition, department patch and challenge coin.

