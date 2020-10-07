BCSO holds rescue training near base of tram

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -KRQE News 13 received multiple calls from residents regarding a scene at the Albuquerque tram on Wednesday morning. KRQE News 13 has confirmed that the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is participating in rescue training near the base of the tram.

You can see deputies and what looks like “passengers” being brought out from the cart. This is a joint training effort between the University of New Mexico, BCSO, and the Sandia Peak Tramway.

