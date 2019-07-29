BCSO gives update on deadly deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about a deputy-involved shooting that left a woman dead.

On July 21, deputies were called out to a domestic dispute near Rio Bravo and Second Street. There, they say Elisha Lucero was armed with a knife inside a locked RV.

At some point, they say Lucero approached deputies in an aggressive manner. Deputies tried to stop her with a taser, but it didn’t work. A few seconds after that, multiple deputies fired multiple rounds at the 28-year-old woman.

Lucero’s family told BCSO she suffers from mental health issues. Sheriff Gonzales says his deputies took that into consideration, but her mental health was not the reason for being there.

“We were there for enforcement. She had committed a crime. The calling party called us to handle a scene where they did not feel safe. That’s what we were being called for. We weren’t being called in for a mental evaluation,” Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said.

Three deputies were involved in this shooting–Deputy Jonathan Aguilar, Deputy Ryan Schmidt, and Lt. Alfonso Rodriguez.