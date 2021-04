ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies are evacuating Polk Middle School in southwest Albuquerque on Friday morning due to a gas leak. Authorities say all students will be moved to a safe location while the building is inspected and the leak is repaired.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.