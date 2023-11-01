ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said it has found dozens of dogs on a condemned property as part of an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant on the East Mountain property Wednesday. More than 40 dogs have been discovered so far but BCSO expects to find more as the investigation continues.

Investigators became aware of the situation in the summer of 2021 after a deputy noticed a large number of dogs on the property. They said the owner initially cooperated and the number of animals went down but things got worse this past July. Deputies are continuing their investigation.