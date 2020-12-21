BCSO discuss year-end violent crime, homicide statistics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says crime is going down. Deputies say homicides in unincorporated parts of the county are down by about 11% from last year. Officials also say robbery is down 18% and auto theft is down about 20%.
Additionally, they say deputy-involved shootings have also fallen to about half. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III credits the decrease in the homicide numbers in particular, to a partnership with federal investigators. BCSO says it made more than 300 felony arrests for far this year and most of them were drug-related.
