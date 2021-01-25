BCSO deputy, former UNM track star chases down suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Running from law enforcement is never a good idea. Especially when the officer in pursuit, turns out to be a track star. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is showing off its brand new body camera by sharing a chase from last week.

It started when deputies stopped a suspected stolen car near Coors and Blake, and the driver, identified as Jose Mercado, took off running but his flight was short-lived. Hot on his tail was Detective Mustafa Mudada. The detective went on to become a Division I sprinter and hurdler at the University of New Mexico. The deputy’s skills clearly came in handy as he chased Mercado through fields and fences.

It didn’t take long for Detective Mudada to catch up with the suspect and get him into custody.

