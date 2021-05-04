BCSO deputy, driver injured in crash

First responders at the scene of a crash oat Locust and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another individual were injured in a crash in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at Locust St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

BCSO reports that both the deputy and the other driver of the vehicle were transported to the hospital due to injuries. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Authorities say the deputy’s vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.