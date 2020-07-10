BCSO deputies sued following 2017 traffic stop

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are being accused of racial and religious profiling. According to the lawsuit, Deputy Patrick Rael pulled over Consweyla and Cynthia Minafee and a five-year-old child back in 2017 on I-40.

The sisters claim they were pulled over because they are black and because Consweyla was wearing a headdress. They say the traffic stop lasted more than an hour, while Rael, a K9 and a second deputy Leonard Armijo searched their vehicle. The Minafee’s say they were never told why they were stopped.

