BCSO deputies honor service members killed in Afghanistan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Learning from home might be a full-time option soon for New Mexico students. The school board of Albuquerque Public Schools is hoping to take what the district has learned virtually during the pandemic and expand that to other districts across the state. If approved, more virtual schools could be developed.

"There are all kinds of opportunities to use this technology for connectivity and we were kind of just pushed into it with the pandemic," said Dr. David Peercy, president of the APS school board. "We need to take this as lessons learned, as to how to do this and do it better, even, and to integrate it into how we do things. We have some kids who are home-bound, maybe for a little while, maybe for a long time. They need to be able to participate."