BCSO deputies honor service members killed in Afghanistan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thirteen Bernalillo County deputies honored the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan in a unique way. They positioned 13 cruisers in the shape of a heart on Civic Plaza Wednesday morning along with an American flag.

The Pentagon recently released the names of the Navy sailor, Army soldier and the 11 Marines that died in the attack. The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31.

