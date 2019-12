ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - People from all walks of life are getting in on the holiday spirit, by giving meals and comfort items to the homeless. The homeless say they appreciate the extra help from people in Albuquerque as it gets colder.

On one side of Coronado Park off I-40 and 2nd Saturday morning, was a DJ, piles of new clothes, boxes of comfort items, and tons of food just for the homeless.