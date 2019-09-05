BCSO cracking down in Nob Hill, Highlands District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Business owners and residents in two Albuquerque neighborhoods have been complaining about the growing crime problem in their area for a long time. Now, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies are stepping in to see if they can help.

People in the Nob Hill and Highland areas say they’re constantly dealing with things like property crime, loitering and drug use. They say they don’t feel safe, and they’re forced to call police more often than they’d like to.

Joel Grieshaber is a business owner in Nob Hill. He says, “242-COPS is a number that I’ve unfortunately had to call every other day.”

That’s why BCSO is spending a little more time in the area after the nearby business coalition reached out to them. Sheriff Manny Gonzales says he was happy to step in and help alleviate some of the Albuquerque Police Department’s load.

On Wednesday afternoon, about 30 deputies saturated the area, hoping to make their presence known and to put a stop to the problems people are experiencing.

“We want to re-stabilize the effort in these areas that feel they need more services,” said Sheriff Gonzales.

During KRQE News 13’s ride-along, deputies made stops for things like jaywalking, traffic violations and loitering. Those without warrants were released and not cited.

This is the third time BCSO has conducted an operation like this in the area. Altogether, they say they’ve made at least 39 felony arrests.

During the first two operations, they also confiscated 17 rifles, seven pistols and at least 40 pounds of meth. They say they intend to continue conducting these operations in the future.