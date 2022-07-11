ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office continued its crackdown on street racing. BCSO says they were told of a racing meet up near University and Indian School around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

A BCSO helicopter spotted the group, who then tried to flee the area. Deputies followed two Dodge Chargers who they say were speeding and racing. Deputies pulled one of the vehicles over and detained the driver Jacob Roybal and his passenger. BCSO says Roybal told deputies he was not racing and did not see the police lights. He said he pulled into the parking lot to see a friend at a nearby apartment. He’s been charged with racing on a highway