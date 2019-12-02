BCSO continues investigation into Saturday’s deputy-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says it’s still conducting interviews in Saturday’s deputy-involved shooting.

They say at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle with three people inside at the Walgreen’s off Coors and Central. The deputy says at one point, she felt threatened and fired inside the vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.

They say all of that is part of the investigation. The family of those in the car say the trio was Christmas shopping.

“I don’t understand why they had to shoot. Shoot to kill. Why couldn’t they tase? If he’s that much of a threat, I mean to shoot someone with no weapons present, no violence. He didn’t hit her. I understand he just went to pick up his hands and she shot him,” Jeannie Gallegos, a family member, said.

The family says the person shot is in critical condition. Deputies have not released their name.

They say someone in the car did have a felony warrant. They have not released that person’s name either.