BCSO continues investigating crash that killed local priest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says it continues to investigate the crash that killed a priest. Reverend Graham Golden’s car was hit when he was pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey on Coors near Pajarito.

Witnesses reported seeing the car that hit him racing with another. A spokesperson with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the traffic reconstruction is not yet complete. Once it is, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for formal charges to be filed. BCSO has not released the name of the drive who could be charged.