BCSO asking for help identifying person involved in road rage shooting

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BCSO is asking for help identifying a person involved in a road rage shooting on Friday. | KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person involved in an apparent road rage shooting. They say one man was taken to the hospital last Friday around 11:33 a.m. after being shot on eastbound Paseo del Norte at Second Street.

Story continues below:

Witnesses say the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a silver Mercedes or similar vehicle. BCSO says if you have any information or witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Garcia at 505-263-0881 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES