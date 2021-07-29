BCSO asking for help identifying person involved in road rage shooting

BCSO is asking for help identifying a person involved in a road rage shooting on Friday. | KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person involved in an apparent road rage shooting. They say one man was taken to the hospital last Friday around 11:33 a.m. after being shot on eastbound Paseo del Norte at Second Street.

Witnesses say the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a silver Mercedes or similar vehicle. BCSO says if you have any information or witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Garcia at 505-263-0881 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.