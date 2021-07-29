BCSO asking for help identifying person involved in road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person involved in an apparent road rage shooting. They say one man was taken to the hospital last Friday around 11:33 a.m. after being shot on eastbound Paseo del Norte at Second Street.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: 13 APS employees on leave for possible connection to Rep. Williams Stapleton investigation
- Governor: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- COVID: New Mexico sees rise in COVID numbers, officials say
- Olympics: Caeleb Dressel goes for more gold on Day 7 of Tokyo Games
- Weather: Storm chances decrease until a cold front this weekend
Witnesses say the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a silver Mercedes or similar vehicle. BCSO says if you have any information or witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Garcia at 505-263-0881 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.