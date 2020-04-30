BCSO asking for help designing new car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help designing some of their cars.
BCSO is giving its recruiting cars a new look. There are four designs to choose from. Black and green, black with an American flag, gold and black or green with an American flag. You can weigh in on the department’s Facebook page.
