BCSO arrests suspect using new technology

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County SHeriff’s Office used a new tool to arrest a suspected car thief. Deputies tried to pull over the stolen car Friday near Bridge and Goff. The driver, Alberto Romero, eventually got out of the car but BCSO says he refused to follow commands. That’s when deputies deployed the bolo-wrap restraint device. The tool discharges a tether to wrap a person’s legs or arms. BCSO says Romero was then taken into custody.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss