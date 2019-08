ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying an armed robber.

They say on July 14, a man walked into an Allsup’s on Coors Boulevard and Blake Road and took a case of beer. When an employee approached him, the man pointed a gun at him.

A similar robbery happened at the same store on July 30. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.