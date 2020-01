BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has a new undersheriff. Sheriff Manny Gonzales appointed Sid Covington to the position Monday morning.

According to the department, Undersheriff Covington has 20 years of law enforcement experience, previously serving as chief deputy for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2017.

Covington replaces Undersheriff Rudy Mora, who announced his retirement in September.