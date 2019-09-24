BCSO announces new partnerships to assist with search and rescue missions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Balloon Fiesta approaches, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is getting prepared to handle the influx of people visiting Albuquerque and its natural wonders. That means more rescues in the Sandias.

Now, they say a new partnership with the University of New Mexico and a Swiss air company will make help improve these rescue missions.

Hundreds of balloons in the air is a sight that draws thousands of people from all over the world to Albuquerque. But along with Balloon Fiesta, comes more search and rescue missions.

“We see a bump in the number of people who are hiking, taking the tram, basically get lost in the Sandia trails, taking a hike after a day of being out at the Balloon Fiesta,” says Undersheriff Larry Koren.

Tuesday, BCSO announced a new partnership with the county fire department, UNM’s School of Medicine, and Air Zermatt, a Swiss-based air company.

The collaboration will give rescuers more resources, as they search for people stuck in hard to get places in the Sandia Mountains. The UNM School of Medicine says they collaborated with the Swiss company to learn their techniques.

“We brought out an organization here to New Mexico called Air Zermatt. They’re based in Zermatt, Switzerland, based in the Matterhorn there. They do about 2000 helicopter missions per year,” says Jason Williams.

With an elevation of more than 10,000 feet, County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty says accidents in the Sandias, are bound to happen with the combination of unpredictable weather and people who are not used to the altitude.

“Mountain rescue with the helicopter unit, it’s just essential out here because people will fall between rocks or high places or low places,” says Pyskoty.

In the past five days, all teams have practiced at least 200 rescues.