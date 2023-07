ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that three children missing since June 2022 have been found. Details are limited but BCSO said Julian Martinez, Aiden Martinez, and Arianna Martinez were found by detectives. Before Thursday night, the children were last seen in the area of Central and Charleston.

According to a social media post, the three have been placed on a hold for their safety.