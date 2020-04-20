BCFD surprises teen with birthday parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen got a birthday to remember thanks to the community.

Alondra was able to celebrate her 15th birthday. Originally, she had plans for a quinceanara but had to cancel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department along with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, friends, and family came together to make her day extra special with a birthday parade.

They held out signs, balloons, and even got her a birthday gift.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞