BCFD surprises teen with birthday parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen got a birthday to remember thanks to the community.

Alondra was able to celebrate her 15th birthday. Originally, she had plans for a quinceanara but had to cancel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department along with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, friends, and family came together to make her day extra special with a birthday parade.

They held out signs, balloons, and even got her a birthday gift.

