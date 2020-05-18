BCFD saves three dogs caught in house fire

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Fire Department firefighter resuscitated a dog after responding to a house fire on Sunday, May 17.

BCFD reports that they were called out to a First Alarm house fire located on the 4700 block of Isleta Boulevard. At the scene, firefighters learned there were dogs inside the residence that could be heard crying for help.

Fire officials say a Miniature Pinscher was found to be hypoxic and was suffocating due to lack of oxygen. BCFD Engine 33’s Lt. Armijo quickly rendered emergency aid, using a pet oxygen mask and an oxygen tank to resuscitate the dog.

The dog was able to breathe on its own and slowly began to recover. BCFD reports crews were able to save three of the homeowners’ four pets.

Fire officials say one of the dogs succumbed to the fire’s toxic gases and died. Fire crews were able to save the resident’s home after tending to the fire that was located in the home’s kitchen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say they believe the blaze was started by an overused electrical socket.

The owner of the residence was notified of the scene and was reunited with the Miniature Pinscher named Rosie. BCFD reminds the public to routinely check electrical outlets even those not normally in use.

