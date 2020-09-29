WATCH LIVE: BCFD, AFR contain fire at recycling yard in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue have contained a large fire at a recycling yard in the area of Edith and Montano on Tuesday morning. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports both directions of Edith Blvd between Montano Rd. and Comanche Rd. remain closed.

AFR reports there are 20 units at the scene of the outside fire in addition to Kirtland Air Force Base Crash & Foam trucks. BCFD says that AFR aerial trucks will continue to spray water on the fire.

All occupants at the facility were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The City of Albuquerque issued a Health Alert Tuesday for smoke and fine particulate matter. The city states that the fire may be burning plastics and other substances that emit hazardous air pollutants.

Residents are warned that the air quality may be unhealthy near the fire and everyone should avoid exposure to the smoke. The location of the fire is at Friedman Recycling where a fire broke out in June 2019 after bales of recycled materials caught fire.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

(Sky News 13)

(courtesy AFR)

(courtesy AFR)

(courtesy AFR)

Friedman Recycling September 29 2020 (Sandra Kelly)

(courtesy Danielle Gonzales)

(courtesy Rory)

(courtesy viewer)

(courtesy viewer)

(courtesy viewer)

(courtesy Ariel Lopez)

(image courtesy Pat Bryant)

(courtesy Joshua Hernandez)

(courtesy Jacob Najar)

(courtesy Jacob Najar)

(courtesy Daniel Adrian Lucero)

(Nick Burke/KRQE)

(courtesy Joseph Snyder)

(Rachel Knapp/KRQE)

**Update** BCFD & AFR have fire contained. Kirtland Air Force Base Crash & Foam Trucks are on scene. AFR Aerial Trucks continue spray water on fire. Media briefing completed. Crews are rehabbing & recycling. Edith still shut down, No needs at this time. https://t.co/OrIDt3Q23h pic.twitter.com/Jpnjd1NPaD — BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) September 29, 2020

Related Coverage: