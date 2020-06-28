BCFD responds to structure fire in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews battled a house fire in the south valley Saturday.

Just after five, the Bernalillo County Fire Department says a two-car garage caught on fire at a home just north of Bridge next to Rio Grande. Eventually, the blaze moved over to the house, evacuating the homeowner.

“Unfortunately, the garage was already too involved so we weren’t able to save that but now, we’re ensuring there’s no extension into the home right now,” an official said. The fire was contained. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but is doing okay. The cause of the fire is under investigation.