BCFD responds to fire at Friedman Recycling plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports that crews are responding to a commercial fire located at the Friedman Recycling plant on Tuesday morning. BCFD states that multiple units are at the scene near Edith and Montaño including units from Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The public is asked to avoid this area as crews are working. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

A large fire broke out at the same recycling plant in September of 2020 with smoke that could be seen for miles.