BCFD rescues ducklings from storm drain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Firefighters helped save the day for some ducklings. A North Valley resident called the Bernalillo County Fire Department saying six ducklings were trapped in a storm drain on Sunday and that they were unable to rescue them.

When crews arrived, they say they it was difficult to gather the ducklings safely as they were frightened. Crews used a YouTube video that imitated a mother duck’s call to lure them in.

The video worked and all six ducklings were rescued. BCFD reports they cleaned them off and turned them over to Animal Control who will then turn them over to Game and Fish.