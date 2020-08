ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department tweeted out Sunday afternoon regarding a mountain rescue involving a person who had fallen and sustained injuries.

According to officials, a 42-year-old woman was hiking along the La Luz trail, fell 30 feet, and hit a tree. She has been airlifted to a local hospital with possible broken bones. This is a developing story, and KRQE will have more information as it becomes available.