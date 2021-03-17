BCFD provides fire safety tips during windy conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s one thing that New Mexicans know all too well about, it’s the wind during the spring. New Mexican can get some real gale force winds in the Land of Enchantment that can do more damage than you think. Lee Martin, Public Information Officer for the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, discusses the dangers that could arise when those winds start howling.

Around this time of year, there will be more extreme fire behavior outdoors, and given the fact that Bernalillo County had a dry winter, the fire danger is continuing to remain high. People should be aware of more red-flag warnings. That will be the most significant indicator when Bernalillo County has decided that no open burning will be allowed during those time frames.

If a fire does pop up, the gusty winds could make it difficult for Bernalillo County Fire Rescue. High winds could spread the fire faster and even makes it burn hotter.

To get more information on fire and wind safety, you can go to Bernalillo County’s website at bernco.gov.