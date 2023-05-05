ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue specialist Lt. Matthew King will be honored this weekend during the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland. King and three Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were returning home after helping fight a northern New Mexico wildfire last year when their helicopter went down.

A candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night with a memorial service on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The foundation is live-streaming both events on its website, Facebook, and Youtube.