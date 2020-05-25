BCFD increases patrols in East Mountains, report fire activity is up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is keeping an eye on fire danger in open spaces. Crews are sending out two patrol vehicles to monitor areas like the bosque and East Mountains.

They say they wanted to be nearby just in case any brushfires pop up now that the weather is getting hotter and drier. “They want us out here just patrolling, talking to people. If we do see some type of fire that doesn’t look right, then we are talking to people about the correct fire prevention,” said Bernalillo County Wildland Coordinator Nathan Miller.

The fire department says that even though health officials are encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible, they’ve seen more activity than usual. “This morning, we responded to two outside fires in the Los Picardos areas that were from people that were hanging out through the night having bonfires and kind of just left their ashes,” said Miller.

They plan to continue these extra patrols and inform the public about fire safety through June 2.