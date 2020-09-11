WATCH LIVE: BCFD hosts virtual event to honor fallen heroes of September 11

Watch BCFD's Fallen Heroes 9/11 Memorial at 6:42 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is hosting a virtual broadcast for their inaugural Fallen Heroes 9/11 Memorial on Friday. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

The department is also offering a drive-thru viewing lane. Bernalillo County residents can stay in their vehicles while still participating in the event.

Visitors will have the opportunity to have a brief conversation with the BCFD Chaplin, offer an item to be part of their memorial, or take photos of the Guard and their gear. The event begins at 6:42 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m.

The Bernalillo County Fire Dept. pays tribute to the fallen heroes on September 11, 2020. (Vincent Autry/KRQE)

