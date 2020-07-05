BCFD has busy weekend putting out fires set by fireworks

News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders went to a lot more fires this Fourth of July weekend.

Many large events were canceled this year, leaving some families to light their own fireworks. BCFD says it responded to 20 fires on Friday night and another 35 fires Saturday night.

All of Saturday’s fires were caused by fireworks, one leading to a large structure in the south valley. No citations were handed out. For comparison, BCFD responded to 11 fires on July 3 and 24 fires on July 4 last year.

