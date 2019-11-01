BCFD firefighter responds to assault charges in Texas

HUMBLE, Texas (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County firefighter with a history of abuse charges has found himself in trouble again, this time, in another state.

“That never happened,” says attorney John Floyd.

Last month, deputies responded to a call at a house in Humble, Texas, about 20 miles north of Houston. A woman told deputies she had gotten into a fight with her estranged husband.

Her husband is Bernalillo County firefighter, Raymond Aragon. According to a criminal complaint, Aragon spit in his wife’s face, then wrapped both hands around her neck, and held her up in the air.

The complaint says Aragon did this to her a total of three times. He’s charged with assault of a family member.

“There was absolutely no domestic violence. There was no physical altercation that occurred that night,” says Floyd.

Aragon’s attorney, Floyd, believes the wife is simply copying a case from two years ago.

“We believe the allegations are false and they’ve been calculated to give an advantage in the divorce proceedings,” says Floyd.

Back in 2017, Aragon was charged with child abuse and battery against a household member. The criminal complaint said Aragon choked his son and also held him up in the air.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges because the wife and son had moved to another state. Floyd is confident Aragon’s case in Texas will also be dismissed.

“I think the community should be confident that he is still there to serve the community, and they ought to be glad he’s there to help,” says Floyd.

Aragon was also charged with battery on a household member back in 2002. That case was also dismissed but it’s unclear why.

Aragon says he is retiring next week. BCFD refused to answer any questions about Aragon’s employment.