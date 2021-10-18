BCFD extends application process for upcoming Cadet Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department works to protect residents with their fire and EMS departments. They have 265 field personnel at 12 different fire stations located in each region of the county, with a new fire station being added to the westside of Albuquerque in 2023.

BCFD is now looking for new recruits and will be holding its next academy on January 17, 2022. BCFD Captain David Lujan highlights the department’s upcoming Cadet Academy.

The department has extended its application process to October 22, 2021, at 5 p.m. to allow more qualified personnel the chance to apply. Minimum qualifications to apply include being at least 18-years-old, having a valid driver’s license, having a high school diploma or GED, as well as a National Registry EMT-Basic License.

Additionally, BCFD is offering an $8,000 sign-on bonus for qualified paramedics. The department reports that all cadets that graduate from the academy and successfully get off probation will be awarded a 25-year retirement at 80% of their high three years of service to include medical, dental, vision, and PTO.

For more information and to apply, visit bernco.gov.