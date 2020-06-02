BCFD crews stay busy in county’s open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new team of firefighters will start patrolling the Bernalillo County open space and the last group was busy. Firefighters are beginning their 14-day deployment. They will patrol in two brush units. The last group assigned to this task responded to 45 incidents ranging from firefighting operations, lost or injured hikers, and motor vehicle collisions.

While the rains have returned, that doesn’t mean there won’t be fires. There is always the risk of dry lightning in our area. Fire restrictions have been put in place in much of the state already. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says the additional staffing has proved its value and will continue to make a difference in Bernalillo County.