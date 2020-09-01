BCFD chief spices up annual fundraiser with chile challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a lackluster year for the annual ‘Fill the Boot Campaign‘ so the Bernalillo County fire chief is turning up the heat.

It’s been a tough year for charitable efforts, trying to drum up enthusiasm for virtual fundraisers. That’s why Chief Greg Perez is spicing things up to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. At the low end, in the $10,000 range, the chief will eat a jalapeno, hardly considered ‘hot’ by New Mexico standards. If the campaign raises another $100,000 he’ll eat the dreaded Carolina Reaper.

