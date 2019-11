ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County Fire Department crews will remain on the scene of a pallet fire after the blaze broke out in the South Valley on Monday night.

BCFD South Valley units and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a one-acre pallet fire in the are of Prosperity Ave. and Williams St. Monday around 8:43 p.m. Fire officials say high winds were causing suppression issues but the fire has since been contained.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene on Tuesday morning.