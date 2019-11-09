BCC planning on building community market in Barelas neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – As the City of Albuquerque continues its efforts to revitalize the Barelas neighborhood, a community group is also working to give the historic area new life by building a new community market.



The Barelas Community Coalition (BCC) is planning on building the “La Esquinita” in an 8,000 square foot space located right under the new apartments off of 4th and Coal. The hope is that the new market will bring the community together, showcasing culture and much more.



“Ultimately, 15 to 25 entrepreneurs selling their wares,” said Alejandro Saavedra with the BCC. “Individuals are focused on art, culturally items. They’re focused on food.”



Saavedra said the project was funded with help from various grants from the city, county, and state. He said it will be all worth it once it’s finally complete.



“We had so many local businesses up and down our street, our main corridor,” said Saavedra. “It was vibrant, it was bustling. To me, to bring a little bit of that back to my community it’s completely wonderful.”



Saavedra said they hoped to open the new market space by the holiday season. But said after a few setbacks, they plan on opening early next year.



