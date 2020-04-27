BCBSNM contributes $1 million to New Mexico COVID-19 response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico contributed $1 million to organizations statewide to address the needs of residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. KRQE News 13 anchor spoke with the vice president of external affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, Janice Torrez to discuss how the fund is helping communities.

BCBSBM established the Community Collaborative Grant Fund that will support the health and wellness of New Mexico communities by focusing on areas that need the most assistance including food distribution, child and senior care, and access to health care including tribal areas. Three New Mexico community initiatives and organizations will receive support through this fund and are the All Together NM Fund, Roadrunner Food Bank, and United Way of Central New Mexico.

The All Together NM Fund will receive $500,000 to support the immediate and long-term needs of New Mexico communities, businesses, and employees facing income security. Roadrunner Food Bank and United Way of Central New Mexico will each receive $250,000.

“Roadrunner Food Bank has been a critical partner during this pandemic and as you mentioned, as you might imagine, food insecurities have skyrocketed,” said Janice. “Roadrunner is going to receive $250,000 to support food distribution and mobile food pantries for the general population and also senior centers throughout the state.”

United Way of Central New Mexico will use the funds to support agencies throughout New Mexico to focus on areas like child and senior care, access to health care, homelessness, and housing.

For more information on the Community Collaborative Grant Fund, visit Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico’s website.